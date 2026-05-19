Representatives of South Africa’s Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) have visited the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals and Dangote Fertiliser Limited amid growing interest in Africa-driven industrialisation and infrastructure investment. The development was disclosed in a statement shared on the official X handle of…...

Representatives of South Africa’s Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) have visited the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals and Dangote Fertiliser Limited amid growing interest in Africa-driven industrialisation and infrastructure investment.

The development was disclosed in a statement shared on the official X handle of the Dangote Group, on Tuesday, May 19.

According to the statement, the visit reflects an increasing shift among African institutions towards supporting large-scale projects capable of strengthening energy security, industrial development, food systems and regional economic resilience across the continent.

READ ALSO: PenCom Grants PFAs Special Approval to Invest in Dangote Refinery IPO

The company noted that African investors and institutions were increasingly looking inward in a bid to drive sustainable economic growth through strategic infrastructure investments.

The statement added that the engagement comes as the Dangote refinery moves closer to its planned Initial Public Offering (IPO).

It stated that interactions with major institutional investors further highlight the growing recognition of strategic infrastructure as a key driver of Africa’s long-term economic transformation and industrial expansion.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that the National Pension Commission (PenCom) has granted Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) special regulatory approval to invest pension assets in the planned Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE.

In a circular dated May 13, 2026 and addressed to all licensed pension fund operators, the commission said it reviewed requests for a special dispensation after evaluating the strategic importance and economic impact of the proposed IPO on both the pension industry and the wider Nigerian economy.

The planned IPO is expected to involve the sale of about 10 per cent equity in the refinery through what Dangote Group has described as a pan-African public offering. Reports indicate the refinery could target a valuation of up to $50 billion, potentially making it one of the largest capital market deals in Nigeria’s history.