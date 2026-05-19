The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on Nigerian entrepreneurs, innovators and startup enterprises to apply for the 2026 AfCFTA Startup Acceleration and Partnership Programme launched by the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat in partnership with the Government of Republic of Korea and the Korea-Africa Foundation. The ministry disclosed…...

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on Nigerian entrepreneurs, innovators and startup enterprises to apply for the 2026 AfCFTA Startup Acceleration and Partnership Programme launched by the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat in partnership with the Government of Republic of Korea and the Korea-Africa Foundation.

The ministry disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa.

According to the statement, the programme is designed to strengthen economic cooperation, trade, innovation and private-sector partnerships between African countries and South Korea within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

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The ministry said about 30 selected African startups operating in strategic sectors such as fintech, digital commerce, manufacturing, logistics and agricultural value chains would benefit from the initiative.

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It explained that successful applicants would receive business acceleration support, mentorship opportunities, capacity-building programmes, market exposure and investment networking opportunities in South Korea.

The ministry encouraged qualified Nigerian startups with innovative and scalable business models to take advantage of the initiative to deepen Africa-Korea commercial engagement and promote sustainable economic development across the continent.

Interested applicants were advised to visit the official AfCFTA website for eligibility requirements, programme guidelines and application procedures.

The ministry added that the deadline for applications is May 31, 2026.

It also reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to supporting continental economic integration, youth entrepreneurship, innovation and strategic international partnerships aimed at advancing national and regional development.