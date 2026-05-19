The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the printing of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Original Result Slip has not yet been activated for candidates. JAMB’s Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement shared on his official X handle, urging candidates to…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the printing of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Original Result Slip has not yet been activated for candidates.

JAMB’s Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement shared on his official X handle, urging candidates to remain patient as the board finalises outstanding examination processes.

According to him, the board recently concluded the foreign UTME examinations and is currently making arrangements for the mop-up examination for candidates who were unable to participate in the main exercise through no fault of theirs.

Benjamin explained that the delay in activating the printing portal was linked to the nature of the UTME as a ranking examination.

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“The printing of the 2026 UTME Original Result Slip has not yet been activated. Candidates are kindly urged to be patient as the Board has just concluded the foreign examinations and is also preparing to conduct the mop-up examination for candidates who were unable to sit for the main examination through no fault of theirs,” he stated.

He added that the Original Result Slip contains candidates’ rankings, making it necessary for all processing and adjustments to be completed before the slips are released.

“Candidates are reminded that the UTME is a ranking examination, and the Original Result Slip contains the ranking of candidates. Consequently, all necessary processes must be completed before the slips can be released,” Benjamin said.

The JAMB spokesperson assured candidates that the portal for printing the slips would be activated once all necessary adjustments are concluded.

“As soon as the necessary adjustments are concluded, the printing portal will be activated. This will be done shortly, and candidates will be duly informed when to proceed with the printing of their result slips,” he added.

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Benjamin also apologised for the delay and appealed for understanding from affected candidates.