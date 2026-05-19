Former Kaduna State Governor Ramalan Yero, Senator Shehu Sani, and Senator Sunday Katung emerged as winners of the All Progressives Congress senatorial primaries in Kaduna State ahead of the 2027 general elections. Former Governor Yero emerged winner of the Kaduna North Senatorial District primary after polling 6,060 votes to defeat…...

Former Kaduna State Governor Ramalan Yero, Senator Shehu Sani, and Senator Sunday Katung emerged as winners of the All Progressives Congress senatorial primaries in Kaduna State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Former Governor Yero emerged winner of the Kaduna North Senatorial District primary after polling 6,060 votes to defeat Muazu Mukaddas and Engineer Bala Ikara.

In Kaduna Central, former Senator Shehu Sani secured a decisive victory with 9,105 votes ahead of Yusuf Zailani and Shettima Yerima, who had withdrawn from the race.

Addressing journalists after the exercise, Shehu Sani thanked President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani for their support and called for unity among APC aspirants.

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Meanwhile, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung won the Kaduna South primary with 7,453 votes, defeating former Senator Danjuma Laah and Michael Ayuba Auta.

Party officials described the exercises across the three senatorial districts as transparent and credible, while urging aggrieved aspirants to embrace reconciliation ahead of the general elections.