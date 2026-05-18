Arsenal F.C. edged closer to ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burnley F.C. at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night. A first-half header from Kai Havertz proved decisive as Mikel Arteta’s side moved five points clear at the top of the…...

A hopeful Arsenal fan holds up a banner reading 22 years of waiting ends this season, during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 18, 2026. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Arsenal F.C. edged closer to ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burnley F.C. at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

A first-half header from Kai Havertz proved decisive as Mikel Arteta’s side moved five points clear at the top of the table, piling pressure on reigning champions Manchester City F.C..

The Gunners could secure the league title as early as Tuesday if City fail to beat AFC Bournemouth. Even if Pep Guardiola’s side win their remaining fixtures, Arsenal will still clinch the trophy with victory over Crystal Palace F.C. on Sunday.

Despite facing a Burnley side already relegated from the top flight, Arsenal struggled to dominate proceedings and were made to work for the points in a tense encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leandro Trossard came close to opening the scoring after striking the post from distance, while Bukayo Saka saw penalty appeals ignored following a low delivery from Havertz.

Arsenal eventually broke the deadlock in the 37th minute through another set-piece routine, with Havertz rising highest to power home Saka’s corner delivery for the club’s 18th goal from a corner in the league this season.

However, the hosts were fortunate to finish the game with 11 players after Havertz escaped a red card for a late challenge on Lesley Ugochukwu.

The German midfielder caught Ugochukwu with his studs during a mistimed tackle, but after a VAR review, the referee’s initial yellow card decision stood.

Arteta later replaced Havertz with Viktor Gyökeres as Arsenal attempted to see out the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Gunners failed to extend their lead, their defensive solidity once again proved decisive.

Since losing to Manchester City last month, Arsenal have kept four consecutive league clean sheets to strengthen their grip on the title race.