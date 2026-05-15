Arsenal F.C. will head into the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) F.C. hoping to emulate a select group of European clubs that recovered from losing their first final to lift the trophy at the second attempt. The North London club are still searching for their first…...

Arsenal F.C. will head into the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League Final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) F.C. hoping to emulate a select group of European clubs that recovered from losing their first final to lift the trophy at the second attempt.

The North London club are still searching for their first Champions League crown after suffering a 2-1 defeat to FC Barcelona in the 2006 final.

Arsenal had taken the lead through Sol Campbell before goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was sent off, allowing Barcelona to rally back with goals from Samuel Eto’o and Juliano Belletti.

Ahead of this season’s final in Budapest on May 30, Arsenal will be drawing inspiration from seven clubs that eventually conquered Europe after heartbreak in their debut final appearance.

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Below are the seven clubs that became Champions League winners on their second final outing:

1. AC Milan A.C.

Milan first reached the European Cup final in the 1957/58 season but lost 3-2 to Real Madrid CF.

The Italian side returned to the final in 1963 and defeated S.L. Benfica 2-1 to claim their first European title, becoming the first Italian club to win the competition.

2. AFC Ajax

Ajax suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to AC Milan in their first European Cup final in 1969.

However, the Dutch giants bounced back in 1971, defeating Panathinaikos F.C. 2-0 to win their maiden continental trophy.

The triumph sparked a dominant era for Ajax, who went on to win three straight European titles.

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3. Hamburger SV

German side Hamburger SV lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest F.C. in the 1980 final.

They returned three years later and defeated Juventus F.C. by the same scoreline to become European champions for the first time.

4. Marseille

Olympique de Marseille endured heartbreak in the 1991 final after losing on penalties to Red Star Belgrade following a goalless draw.

The French club responded in style in 1993, defeating AC Milan 1-0 to become the first French side to win the Champions League.

5. Chelsea

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Chelsea F.C. lost their first Champions League final to Manchester United F.C. on penalties in Moscow in 2008.

The Blues eventually ended their European wait in 2012 after defeating FC Bayern Munich in a dramatic final at the Allianz Arena.

Didier Drogba’s late equaliser forced penalties before Chelsea triumphed 4-3 in the shootout.

6. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

PSG reached their first Champions League final in 2020 but lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich after Kingsley Coman scored the decisive goal.

The French champions finally secured their first European title in 2025 after thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.

7. Manchester City

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Manchester City F.C. also needed two attempts before lifting the trophy.

Pep Guardiola’s side lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the 2021 final before returning in 2023 to defeat Inter Milan by the same scoreline, with Rodri scoring the winning goal.

Arsenal will now hope history favours them as they seek to join the list of clubs that turned first-final disappointment into eventual European glory.