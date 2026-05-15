The Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara State’s chapter said its major preoccupation in the electoral process is to pray for peaceful, free, fair, and credible elections. The religion body said that it would continue to encourage responsible civic participation among Christians and the general public. In a statement…...

The Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara State’s chapter said its major preoccupation in the electoral process is to pray for peaceful, free, fair, and credible elections.

The religion body said that it would continue to encourage responsible civic participation among Christians and the general public.

In a statement signed its chairman, Bishop Sunday Adewole, CAN also announced its commitment toward

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providing spiritual and moral guidance rooted in truth, wisdom, and peace; issue-based engagement rather than divisive political rhetoric or partisan sentiments.

It, therefore, clarified that CAN as a body it has not endorsed particular political parties or candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections in the state.

It added:” The attention of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara State Chapter, has been drawn to recent reports, public statements, and political engagements suggesting that the Christian community in Kwara State, or certain Christian organisations, have endorsed particular political parties or candidates ahead of forthcoming political activities and elections.

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“For the avoidance of doubt, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara State Chapter, wishes to unequivocally state that such views, endorsements, or political alignments are purely personal opinions and positions of the individuals or groups involved and do not represent, reflect, or constitute the official position of CAN Kwara State.

“CAN Kwara State remains firmly non-partisan, neutral, and apolitical in all electoral matters. As the umbrella body representing Christians across denominations in the state, CAN neither belongs to nor campaigns for any political party or candidate.

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“Our mandate remains the promotion of peace, unity, justice, moral values, and harmonious coexistence among all citizens irrespective of political, ethnic, or religious differences.”

“While CAN recognises and respects the constitutional rights of every Nigerian, including Christians, to freedom of association, political participation, and expression, it is important that personal political preferences are not misrepresented as the official position of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

“Accordingly, any individual, church group, or Christian organisation expressing support for any political party or candidate does so strictly in their personal capacity and not on behalf of CAN Kwara State, unless expressly authorised by the constituted leadership of the Association.”