An outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease has been confirmed in Ituri Province, with health authorities reporting rising cases. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says it is closely monitoring the situation and has convened an urgent regional meeting involving the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan to strengthen cross-border…...

An outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease has been confirmed in Ituri Province, with health authorities reporting rising cases.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says it is closely monitoring the situation and has convened an urgent regional meeting involving the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan to strengthen cross-border response efforts.

https://x.com/AfricaCDC/status/2055166465649553739?s=20

Preliminary laboratory tests by Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale detected the virus in 13 out of 20 samples analysed.

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So far, about 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths have been recorded, mainly in the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones.

Four deaths have been confirmed among laboratory-positive cases, while additional suspected infections have been reported in Bunia.

Health officials say surveillance and containment measures are being intensified to prevent further spread.