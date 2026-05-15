Operatives of the Abia State Police Command have uncovered a notorious kidnapper’s hideout in Ogwashi Forest, Old Umuahia, leading to a fierce gun battle with the suspects. In a Friday statement signed by DSP Maureen Chinaka, spokesperson of the Command, operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit, acting on actionable…...

Operatives of the Abia State Police Command have uncovered a notorious kidnapper’s hideout in Ogwashi Forest, Old Umuahia, leading to a fierce gun battle with the suspects.

In a Friday statement signed by DSP Maureen Chinaka, spokesperson of the Command, operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit, acting on actionable intelligence, were confronted by the suspects and responded with superior force.

According to the statement, a 42-year-old suspect identified as Ibrahim Audu was arrested during the operation.

Police also rescued a 46-year-old victim identified as Onyebuchi Nwaoha and recovered ₦830,000.00 ransom payment.

The statement reads, “Acting on actionable intelligence, operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), Abia State Police Command, combed the Ogwashi Forest in Old Umuahia, Abia State, suspected to be a hideout for kidnappers.

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“During the operation, the operatives were engaged by the kidnappers in a confrontation. The kidnappers, unable to withstand the superior firepower of the officers, fled the scene.”

The statement added, “However, the above-mentioned suspect was apprehended, and the victim was successfully rescued while the ransom of Eight Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira (₦830,000.00), collected from the victim’s family, was recovered. Investigation is ongoing as efforts are in place to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.”

The Command Commissioner of Police, CP Danladi Isa, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring the protection of lives and property.

He emphasised that improved security can be achieved through collective effort, appealing to members of the public to provide timely and useful information to the Police by visiting the nearest police station or calling the Command’s emergency hotlines: 08035415405, 08079210004, 08079210005, 08079210006.