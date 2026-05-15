Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered and dismantled tunnels and caves used for illicit drug trade and storage in Kano State. The development was confirmed in a Friday statement and video posted on X by Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA. According…...

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered and dismantled tunnels and caves used for illicit drug trade and storage in Kano State.

The development was confirmed in a Friday statement and video posted on X by Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA.

According to the statement, the cave and tunnels were discovered in the Rimin Kebe area of the state, and 19 suspects were arrested during the operation.

According to the video, the operatives were seen accessing the tunnels and discovering mats and pillows, indicating that the location was being used as a hideout and living shelter.

The statement reads, “These videos and pictures capture the moment @ndlea_nigeria officers uncovered and dismantled a network of caves and tunnels used by criminal elements for illicit drug use, trade and storage at Rimin Kebe area of Kano, where 19 suspects were arrested and various quantities of illicit substances recovered.

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“It’s indeed a different life underneath the earth! Congratulations to the Kano Strategic Command of the Agency and all the gallant officers involved in the ‘Operation Sharar Mafaka’.”