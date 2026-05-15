A political confrontation is intensifying within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, as Senator Gbenga Daniel has openly challenged Governor Dapo Abiodun over the party’s Ogun East senatorial ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during an interview on Beyond the Headlines, Daniel dismissed claims that Abiodun had emerged as a consensus candidate, insisting that what occurred was merely an “endorsement” lacking the agreement of all aspirants.

The former governor, who currently represents Ogun East in the Senate, confirmed that he has obtained nomination forms and completed screening, signalling his determination to contest the APC primaries despite mounting pressure.

Daniel alleged that he was deliberately excluded from a key APC caucus meeting where the governor was endorsed, describing the move as politically improper given his status as the incumbent senator.

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“There was no consensus. Consensus requires agreement by all parties involved. What happened was an endorsement,” he said.

Daniel further alleged that some party members were coerced into backing the governor, citing the influence of incumbency and economic hardship among grassroots politicians.

According to him, many individuals who publicly supported the governor had privately expressed reservations, claiming they acted under pressure.

He also accused the state government of fostering a culture of intimidation, alleging that political opponents and dissenting voices were being marginalised within the party structure.

The senator revisited his long-standing political relationship with Abiodun, asserting that he played a key role in supporting the governor’s emergence in 2019, despite opposition from other quarters.

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However, he rejected claims that Abiodun facilitated his own return to the Senate in 2023, stating that the governor actively worked against his candidacy.

Daniel cited past electoral results to argue that incumbency does not guarantee victory, maintaining that his political strength remains rooted in grassroots support across the senatorial district.

In a bold move, Daniel challenged the governor to a public debate, urging him to present verifiable records of his administration’s performance.

“I would like to sit with him in public, with facts and figures, and let Nigerians judge,” he said.

He also raised concerns over transparency in the management of state resources, questioning the scale of Ogun State’s current budget compared to revenue figures during his own administration.

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On the role of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Daniel confirmed that the President is aware of the situation but declined to disclose details of any private discussions.

He, however, stated that he would step down from the race if Tinubu personally directed him to do so in the interest of party unity.

“The President is the leader of the party. If he asks me to step down, I will obey,” he said.

Daniel expressed concerns over the credibility of the APC primary process in Ogun State, alleging that party officials expected to act as neutral arbiters had already taken sides.

He called on the party’s national leadership to ensure a free and fair primary, warning that any compromised process could deepen divisions within the APC.

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Despite the escalating tensions, Daniel maintained that his ambition is driven not by personal gain but by a desire to address governance issues and restore what he described as lost development opportunities in the state.

Governor Abiodun has yet to respond publicly to the latest claims, although he has been invited to appear on the same programme to present his position.