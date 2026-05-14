The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to building a globally competitive tourism and hospitality industry as the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, presided over the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) Sectoral Personnel, Practitioners, Operators and Institutions Registration, Induction and Professional Practice…...

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to building a globally competitive tourism and hospitality industry as the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, presided over the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) Sectoral Personnel, Practitioners, Operators and Institutions Registration, Induction and Professional Practice Certificate Presentation Ceremony in Abuja.

The event marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to professionalise, regulate and strengthen the tourism and hospitality sector as a major driver of economic diversification, employment generation, cultural diplomacy and sustainable national development under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

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Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister described the initiative as a transformational step toward institutionalising standards, professionalism and accountability within the sector.

According to her, Nigeria possesses enormous tourism potential through its rich cultural heritage, creative talent and diverse tourism assets, stressing that the country can only fully harness these opportunities through structured regulation, skilled manpower development and globally accepted standards.

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Musawa noted that the NIHOTOUR Establishment Act has further strengthened the institute’s mandate, positioning it not only as a training institution but also as a regulatory and standards authority for tourism, travel and hospitality practitioners across Nigeria.

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She also emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between government agencies, private sector operators and industry stakeholders to achieve sustainable growth and international competitiveness within the sector.

In his remarks, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NIHOTOUR, Abisoye Fagade, described the ceremony as a defining moment in the formalisation of Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality industry.

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He stated that the induction of registered practitioners, conferment of fellowship honours and inauguration of the Hospitality and Tourism Sector Skills Council of Nigeria signaled a new era of competence, professional recognition and institutional governance for the sector.

Fagade stressed that tourism remains one of the strongest pathways for economic growth, job creation and investor confidence, adding that professional regulation and standardisation are essential to positioning Nigeria as a credible global tourism destination.

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The NIHOTOUR boss further reiterated the institute’s commitment to competency-based certification, workforce development, employer-led collaboration and stronger alignment with international best practices.

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The event also received endorsements from key stakeholders and heads of related agencies.

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of National Institute for Cultural Orientation, Biodun Ajiboye, highlighted the economic importance of culture as a national asset capable of driving tourism growth, strengthening national identity and expanding Nigeria’s global cultural influence.

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Similarly, the Director-General of Nigerian Tourism Development Authority, Olayiwola Awakan, commended NIHOTOUR’s leadership for advancing professionalism, ethics and continuous development across the tourism value chain.

Also speaking, the Director-General of National Gallery of Art, Ahmed Bashir Sodangi, stressed the importance of creativity, innovation and cultural expression as strategic tools for economic growth, tourism expansion and national development.

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A major highlight of the ceremony was the conferment of Fellowship honours on distinguished Nigerians in recognition of their contributions to tourism development, public service and cultural advancement.

Among those honoured were the Honourable Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa; the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Abdulkarim Ozi Ibrahim; NIHOTOUR Director-General, Abisoye Fagade; NICO Executive Secretary, Biodun Ajiboye; and NTDA Director-General, Olayiwola Awakan, alongside other notable stakeholders and public servants.

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The ceremony also featured the induction of hospitality and tourism professionals across fellowship, senior membership and membership categories, reinforcing government’s commitment to building a structured, ethical and globally competitive tourism workforce.

The Federal Government reaffirmed that tourism, hospitality, culture and the creative economy remain critical pillars for national prosperity, job creation and sustainable development.