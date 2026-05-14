Magazine Publisher, Allan Adejoh, is set to attempt a Guinness World Record for the Longest Debating Marathon by an Individual in what is being described as a major moment for intellectual discourse and civic engagement in Nigeria. The Guinness World Records has officially approved the attempt, which will see Adejoh…...

Magazine Publisher, Allan Adejoh, is set to attempt a Guinness World Record for the Longest Debating Marathon by an Individual in what is being described as a major moment for intellectual discourse and civic engagement in Nigeria.

The Guinness World Records has officially approved the attempt, which will see Adejoh participate in a 48-hour non-stop debating marathon from Thursday, August 20 to Saturday, August 22, 2026.

The marathon will involve continuous structured debates covering key national and global issues, including politics and governance, public policy, ideologies, social and cultural matters, and the future of Nigeria and Africa.

According to organisers, Allan Adejoh is expected to debate nearly one hundred participants drawn from different sectors of society, including political party representatives, civil society organisations, activists, business leaders, professionals, religious leaders, public commentators, and everyday Nigerians.

One of the unique features of the event will be Adejoh’s role as a devil’s advocate during several sessions, where he will deliberately challenge arguments and popular opinions to encourage deeper reasoning and more engaging discussions.

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Speaking ahead of the record attempt, Adejoh described the initiative as more than an endurance challenge.

“This is more than a world record attempt — it is a platform for conversations that matter. By bringing together voices from all walks of life, we are creating a space where ideas can be challenged, perspectives broadened, and solutions imagined for a better society,” he said.

He added that part of the objective is to strengthen public discourse by questioning assumptions and encouraging critical thinking.

“The goal is not controversy for its own sake, but to encourage deeper reasoning, stronger arguments, and more constructive public discourse,” he added.

Organisers say the event is designed not only to set a new global record but also to promote dialogue, civic participation, and the exchange of ideas on issues affecting society.

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The debating marathon is also expected to receive extensive media coverage from major media organisations across Nigeria, with venue details and participation schedules to be announced in the coming weeks.

Beyond the Guinness World Record attempt, the initiative is expected to serve as the foundation for broader platforms aimed at amplifying African voices through sustained dialogue and intellectual engagement.