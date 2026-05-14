The Federal Government has reaffirmed its committment to the My Family Companion National Reading Relay and Guinness World Record attempt as part of efforts to promote literacy, youth engagement, and maternal and child health awareness across Nigeria. Speaking at a press conference held at the Conference Room of the Federal…...

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its committment to the My Family Companion National Reading Relay and Guinness World Record attempt as part of efforts to promote literacy, youth engagement, and maternal and child health awareness across Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Conference Room of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development in Abuja, the ministry said the initiative was aimed at strengthening family wellbeing and advancing national development through youth-driven advocacy.

This was disclosed in a statement by the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Omolara Esan, on Wednesday, May 13.

Mr. Emmanuel Essein, who represented the Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, described the programme as a landmark national movement designed to promote reading culture and raise awareness on maternal, newborn, child, and family health issues.

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According to him, the initiative is being spearheaded by a young Nigerian, Dr. Otubo Victor, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), and Red Media Africa.

Essein said the event would hold on Friday, May 15, 2026, to commemorate the International Day of Families.

He explained that the programme aligns with the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening families as the foundation for national stability, productivity, and sustainable development, especially following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of Families and Social Development.

“The National Reading Relay is not merely an attempt to set a Guinness World Record; it is a national movement that harnesses the power of reading, storytelling, and youth participation to advance awareness of maternal, child, and family health,” he said.

He disclosed that the current Guinness World Record for the most people participating in an online video reading relay stands at 130 participants, adding that Nigeria hopes to surpass the figure by mobilising more than 300 readers from the 36 states and the diaspora.

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Essein noted that beyond setting a new global record, the initiative seeks to amplify the voices of young Nigerians, strengthen family values, and nurture advocates for maternal and child healthcare.

Also speaking, Executive Director of Stand Consults and author of My Family Companion, Dr. Otubo Victor, said Nigeria still grapples with high maternal mortality rates, with postpartum haemorrhage remaining one of the leading causes of maternal deaths after childbirth.

He attributed the challenge to misinformation, delays in accessing medical care, and inadequate preventive healthcare practices.

Victor said awareness and counselling programmes were being implemented to educate women, girls, and communities on maternal health, vaccination, preventive care, and the importance of herd immunity.

In his remarks, Comrade Chukwuma Ugwoke, representing the Director of Mental Health and Psychosocial Affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Essein, said the initiative was beyond reading alone.

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“It is not just about reading a book, but about amplifying a message, connecting policy to people, and transforming awareness into action,” he said.

He added that the programme would provide a national platform for young Nigerians across the country and in the diaspora to advocate for maternal, child, and family health.