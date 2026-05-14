The United States has relaxed its system of demanding bond payments from visa applicants for fans across 50 developing countries seeking to come to the World Cup.
Under one of President Donald Trump’s many immigration crackdowns, the US has begun requiring visitors from several countries, including five African countries that qualified for the 2026 World Cup, to pay anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000 for a visa, which is refundable after they return home.
The State Department announced that it would waive the bonds for team members appearing in World Cup matches in the United States, as well as spectators from competing countries who already have tickets and have registered for a visa priority scheme.
“We remain committed to strengthening US national security priorities while facilitating legitimate travel for the upcoming World Cup tournament,” said Mora Namdar, the assistant secretary of state for consular affairs.
She said the Trump administration wanted to organise the “biggest and best FIFA World Cup in history.”
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“Today’s announcement from the US State Department further demonstrates our ongoing collaboration with the US Government and the White House Task Force for the FIFA World Cup to deliver a successful, record-breaking and unforgettable global event,” a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement.
Five African countries, including Algeria, Cape Verde, the Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Tunisia, that qualified for the World Cup are among those whose nationals are required to pay visa bonds.
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Under Trump, at least two other countries that qualified for the soccer showcase have suffered practically entire prohibitions on immigration into the United States: Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, and Iran.
The Trump administration has also increased inspection of tourists from friendly Western countries, forcing them to allow the US government to review their social media comments.
According to a Mendoza Law Firm report, Haiti could play its matches with almost no spectators going to the nation due to constraints.
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It stated that in the five qualified countries covered by the visa bonds, $15,000 is equivalent to an average of three years’ salaries.
The World Cup, which starts on June 11, is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.