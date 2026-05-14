The United States has relaxed its system of demanding bond payments from visa applicants for fans across 50 developing countries seeking to come to the World Cup. Under one of President Donald Trump’s many immigration crackdowns, the US has begun requiring visitors from several countries, including five African countries that…...

The United States has relaxed its system of demanding bond payments from visa applicants for fans across 50 developing countries seeking to come to the World Cup.

Under one of President Donald Trump’s many immigration crackdowns, the US has begun requiring visitors from several countries, including five African countries that qualified for the 2026 World Cup, to pay anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000 for a visa, which is refundable after they return home.

The State Department announced that it would waive the bonds for team members appearing in World Cup matches in the United States, as well as spectators from competing countries who already have tickets and have registered for a visa priority scheme.