TVC’s Ibrahim Alege has emerged the winner of the 2026 Correspondent Chapel Press Week Inter-Chapel Table Tennis Championship held in the table tennis hall of the George Innih Stadium, Ilorin, Kwara State. The table tennis competition, organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Kwara State…...

TVC’s Ibrahim Alege has emerged the winner of the 2026 Correspondent Chapel Press Week Inter-Chapel Table Tennis Championship held in the table tennis hall of the George Innih Stadium, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The table tennis competition, organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Kwara State Council, marked the opening activity for the 2026 Press Week celebration.

Alege defeated Kayode Adeoti of Sobi FM in the final match after earlier overcoming Abdulwaheed Bibire of NTA in the semi-final encounter.

Final standings released after the competition showed Ibrahim Alege of TVC in first position, Kayode Adeoti of Sobi FM in second place, while Dada Olaolu of the Information Chapel and Abdulwaheed Bibire of NTA finished joint third.

Head Coach of Kwara State table tennis, Kehinde Aiyelabegan, commended the organisers and participants for a peaceful and well-coordinated tournament, praising the discipline and sportsmanship displayed during the event.

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The table tennis competition is one of several activities lined up for the 2026 Press Week celebration aimed at promoting unity, wellness and professional bonding among journalists in Kwara State.