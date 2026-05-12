The Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction and seven-year prison sentence handed to a woman found guilty of trafficking a Nigerian victim to Libya for prostitution and exploitation. The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) disclosed in a post via it’s X handle, on Tuesday that…...

The Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction and seven-year prison sentence handed to a woman found guilty of trafficking a Nigerian victim to Libya for prostitution and exploitation.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) disclosed in a post via it’s X handle, on Tuesday that the apex court, in a unanimous judgment delivered on May 8, 2026, upheld the decisions of both the trial court and the Court of Appeal in the case involving Titilayo Folorunso.

According to the agency, Folorunso was convicted for human trafficking, procurement for prostitution, and organising foreign travel linked to prostitution.

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NAPTIP said investigations showed that the victim “was deceived with promises of a teaching job in Malta but was trafficked through Niger Republic to Libya where she was subjected to prostitution, abuse, forced abortions, and severe exploitation.”

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The agency stated that the trial court had sentenced the convict to seven years imprisonment on each count, adding that the judgment was sustained by the two higher courts.

“The trial court sentenced the convict to seven years imprisonment on each count, a decision upheld by both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court in a unanimous judgment,” NAPTIP said.

It added that “the apex court held that the appeal lacked merit, reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to combating human trafficking and ensuring justice for victims of exploitation.”

In a separate prosecution, NAPTIP also announced the conviction of another trafficker, Bose Jimoh, by the Federal High Court in Lagos.

According to the agency, the court on May 7, 2026, sentenced Jimoh to seven years imprisonment and imposed a N4 million fine for organising foreign travel connected to prostitution and exporting victims for exploitation.

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“The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on 7-May-26 convicted and sentenced Bose Jimoh to seven years imprisonment and a N4 million fine for organising foreign travels that promote prostitution and exporting victims for exploitation,” the statement added.

NAPTIP noted that the offences were punishable under the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.