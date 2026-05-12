Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has signed into law three major pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening state institutions, improving accountability, and expanding access to legal education.
The newly enacted laws include the Legal Education Act, the Value for Money Office Act, and the Governance Advisory Council Act, all recently passed by Parliament.
Mahama said the Legal Education Act represents a significant reform in Ghana’s justice system. The law ends the long-standing monopoly of the Ghana School of Law over professional legal training, opening the sector to more institutions. According to him, the move will introduce healthy competition, improve standards, and create more opportunities for aspiring lawyers.
He noted that the Value for Money Office Act is designed to ensure transparency and efficiency in public spending. The new office will be responsible for reviewing major government contracts and expenditures, with a mandate to prevent inflated costs, eliminate waste, and ensure that public funds deliver tangible benefits to citizens.
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On governance, Mahama said the Governance Advisory Council Act establishes an independent body to promote accountability and combat corruption. The council is expected to advise on governance practices and help strengthen public trust in leadership.
He described the three laws as part of broader efforts to protect the interests of Ghanaians and reinforce institutional integrity.
The former president signed the bills before departing Accra for Nairobi, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to reforms aimed at improving governance and national development.
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