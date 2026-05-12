Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has signed into law three major pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening state institutions, improving accountability, and expanding access to legal education.

The newly enacted laws include the Legal Education Act, the Value for Money Office Act, and the Governance Advisory Council Act, all recently passed by Parliament.

Mahama said the Legal Education Act represents a significant reform in Ghana’s justice system. The law ends the long-standing monopoly of the Ghana School of Law over professional legal training, opening the sector to more institutions. According to him, the move will introduce healthy competition, improve standards, and create more opportunities for aspiring lawyers.