Veteran television host Frank Edoho has revealed that he earned just over N100,000 monthly during his early years as host of the Nigerian edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, despite projecting an image of affluence on screen. In a video shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Edoho…...

Veteran television host Frank Edoho has revealed that he earned just over N100,000 monthly during his early years as host of the Nigerian edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, despite projecting an image of affluence on screen.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Edoho disclosed that his salary remained modest for the first two years of the show. He explained that, regardless of his earnings, he was expected to maintain a polished appearance and embody the lifestyle associated with a high-profile television personality.

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“On Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, the first two years of my salary per month was a hundred and something thousand naira. But I had to wear a suit as if I owned all the money,” he said.

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Edoho noted that his financial situation improved significantly after telecommunications giant MTN Group became the programme’s sponsor. He recalled approaching the production company’s owner with a proposed salary figure, which was accepted, alongside an offer of three months’ back pay.

According to him, the improved remuneration opened doors to greater opportunities, including hosting major events across the country and gaining wider public recognition.

“The rewards came in. I was hosting events all over the place. I was flying and doing all kinds of things,” he added.

Beyond his financial journey, Edoho also spoke about personal challenges he faced during the period. He emphasised the importance of staying focused, managing difficulties, and maintaining a clear vision of one’s goals.

“Although my life had some ups and downs… learn how to compartmentalise and just push it aside, concentrate your eyes on the prize and you will get there,” he said.

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Edoho hosted the Nigerian version of the globally recognised game show for over 13 years, earning a reputation as one of the country’s most respected television personalities.