Nigeria’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has raised concerns over alleged attempts to manipulate the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Bauchi State, warning that such actions could undermine the party’s chances in the 2027 elections. Speaking during an interview, Tuggar alleged that the emergence of…...

Nigeria’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has raised concerns over alleged attempts to manipulate the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Bauchi State, warning that such actions could undermine the party’s chances in the 2027 elections.

Speaking during an interview, Tuggar alleged that the emergence of last-minute aspirants in the race has fuelled suspicion among party members and the wider public.

According to him, some individuals purchased nomination forms just a day before screening, raising questions about their genuine intention to contest.

“There is a general suspicion among the people of Bauchi State. When you see the calibre of some of these aspirants, you begin to wonder whether they are truly committed to contesting,” he said.

Tuggar suggested that certain political actors may be sponsoring weaker aspirants to influence the outcome of the primaries through a consensus arrangement.

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He warned that such manoeuvres—where aspirants step down in favour of a preferred candidate—could distort the democratic process.

“There may be a puppet master behind the scenes funding people who ordinarily would not have the means to purchase forms, just to manipulate the process,” he stated.

He called on investigative journalists to probe the situation further.

The minister insisted that only transparent direct primaries would guarantee fairness and credibility in the selection of the party’s candidate.

“What we are asking for are transparent direct primaries where party members vote and their votes count—not results being altered at the national secretariat,” he said. ADVERTISEMENT

Tuggar cited past grievances, including disputes over party congress outcomes, where decisions agreed at the state level were allegedly overturned by the APC national leadership.

He cautioned that continued interference from the party’s national secretariat could cost the APC electoral victory in Bauchi.

Tuggar further warned that any perception of unfair treatment could affect support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the state.

“This is an APC state. The President has support here, but it must be properly harnessed,” he said.

Highlighting his political background, Tuggar traced his involvement in the progressive movement to the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), a legacy party that merged to form the APC.

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He noted his longstanding relationship with President Tinubu, dating back to efforts to build the APC coalition ahead of the 2015 elections, alongside figures such as Muhammadu Buhari.

Tuggar also confirmed that he informed Tinubu of his governorship ambition early and complied with the President’s directive for aspiring officeholders to resign before contesting.

Dismissing suggestions that the defection of Governor Bala Mohammed could reshape the race, Tuggar argued that Bauchi politics traditionally undergoes a “paradigm shift” after every eight years.

He said voters in the state are politically aware and resistant to external imposition.

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“Bauchi voters know their rights. You cannot simply give them marching orders,” he added.

Outlining his plans, Tuggar pledged to prioritise the payment of pensions and gratuities, tackle insecurity through an agricultural development strategy, and address the issue of out-of-school children.

He warned of a growing link between insecurity, illegal mining activities, and land disputes in parts of the state.

Despite concerns over the influence of money in politics, Tuggar maintained that grassroots support—not financial power—would determine the outcome.

“I don’t need to match anyone naira for naira. I am confident I will win,” he said. ADVERTISEMENT

He also pointed to zoning considerations, noting that Bauchi North’s Katagum zone has not produced a governor in decades—a factor he believes strengthens his candidacy.