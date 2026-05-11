Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspected members of a “One Chance” robbery syndicate and recovered a tricycle and stolen mobile phones in Lagos. The suspects were apprehended during a routine stop-and-search operation along Iyana Ipaja Road, where a tricycle conveying three occupants was intercepted by…...

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspected members of a “One Chance” robbery syndicate and recovered a tricycle and stolen mobile phones in Lagos.

The suspects were apprehended during a routine stop-and-search operation along Iyana Ipaja Road, where a tricycle conveying three occupants was intercepted by police operatives.

During the search, one of the occupants was found with three Android phones suspected to have been stolen from unsuspecting passengers. In a dramatic turn, the tricycle rider reportedly fled the scene, abandoning the other occupants.

Police subsequently arrested one of the passengers, identified as Ademola Ibrahim, who, during interrogation, allegedly confessed to being a member of a robbery gang known for targeting commuters in areas including Idimu, Iyana-Ipaja, Egbeda and Dopemu.

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Further investigation led to the arrest of the fleeing rider, identified as 26-year-old Raheem Lawal.

The operational tricycle, bearing registration number SMK 309 QP, was also recovered.

Police said two victims who had earlier reported “One Chance” robbery incidents along the same axis positively identified the suspects and their recovered phones.

Authorities added that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate and bring them to justice.

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The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Tijani Fatai, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and proactive crime prevention.

He urged residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with officers during stop-and-search operations, and provide credible information to security agencies.

The police said the arrests form part of ongoing efforts to curb robbery and ensure the safety of residents across the State.