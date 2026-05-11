President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of retired Major General Adeyinka Famadewa as Special Adviser on Homeland Security. The development was announced in a circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and issued by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr Ibrahim…...

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of retired Major General Adeyinka Famadewa as Special Adviser on Homeland Security.

The development was announced in a circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and issued by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Dr Ibrahim Kana, on Monday.

According to the statement, the appointment reflects the administration’s commitment to strengthening internal security coordination, enhancing intelligence-driven operations, and improving inter-agency collaboration in tackling emerging security threats across the country.

The statement revealed that his exceptional record of service, strategic expertise, and outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s national security architecture facilitated the appointment.

The statement reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Major General Adeyinka A. Famadewa (Rtd) as Special Adviser on Homeland Security, in recognition of his exceptional record of service, strategic expertise, and outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s national security architecture.

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Below are five key facts you should know about the new Homeland Security SA

Read Also Tinubu Names Famadewa Special Adviser on Homeland Security

1. He is a veteran with three decades of service spanning Veteran with Three Decades of Service both the military and intelligence sectors.

2. Between 2015 and 2021, he served as the Principal General Staff Officer to the National Security Adviser.

3. One of his most significant contributions was spearheading the establishment of the Intelligence Fusion Centre (IFC) at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). This platform was designed to integrate intelligence from multiple agencies—including the DSS, NIA, DIA, and the Nigeria Police—to improve how the country assesses and responds to strategic threats.

4. Following his military retirement, he became a Senior Research Fellow at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre in Abuja.

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5. He is also the author of a widely acclaimed monograph titled “Policing and National Security in Nigeria,” which provides practical frameworks for better collaboration between civil and security forces.

By this appointment, President Tinubu is aiming to strengthen internal security coordination.