The Inspector General Of Police, Rilwan Olatunji Disu recently announced the formation of a new Violent Crime Response Unit within the Police to among other things address the growing cases of Violent crimes like Kidnapping, Terrorism, Murder, Robbery and Trans-Border Crimes. The Nigeria Police Force currently has many tactical units…...

The Inspector General Of Police, Rilwan Olatunji Disu recently announced the formation of a new Violent Crime Response Unit within the Police to among other things address the growing cases of Violent crimes like Kidnapping, Terrorism, Murder, Robbery and Trans-Border Crimes.

The Nigeria Police Force currently has many tactical units aimed at addressing one violent crime or the other but the new unit is aimed at warehousing all efforts for such in one room.

Below are thirteen things to know about the new unit….