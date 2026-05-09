A coalition of stakeholders in Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency has thrown its weight behind Mike Etaba, insisting that no amount of propaganda or media blackmail can erase his record of performance and service to the people. The group, under the aegis of Coalition of Obubra/Etung Stakeholders Forum, said recent attacks targeted…...

A coalition of stakeholders in Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency has thrown its weight behind Mike Etaba, insisting that no amount of propaganda or media blackmail can erase his record of performance and service to the people.

The group, under the aegis of Coalition of Obubra/Etung Stakeholders Forum, said recent attacks targeted at the federal lawmaker were politically motivated and designed by desperate elements seeking relevance through falsehood and public sympathy.

Speaking on behalf of the forum, the Convener,Mr Mathew Odem, described the campaign against Etaba as a failed attempt to discredit a leader whose impact and accessibility remain visible across the constituency.

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According to him, Mike Etaba has continued to distinguish himself through effective representation, youth and women empowerment programmes, educational support, job opportunities, and consistent advocacy for federal presence in Obubra and Etung communities.

He said Etaba’s legislative strength and strategic influence have helped attract attention to key developmental needs of the constituency, adding that his connection with the grassroots remains unmatched.

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“To blackmail a leader with such a peaceful spirit, tested integrity, and uncommon commitment to his people is not only barbaric but deeply demonic. It reflects the desperation of those who have failed politically and now seek relevance through lies,” Odem said.

He maintained that Etaba’s mandate remains strong and valid because the people understand his contributions and can clearly identify the difference between propaganda and performance.

“Legends are not made by noise but by impact, Mike Etaba has earned the confidence of the people through service, humility, and consistent delivery.

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“No amount of sponsored media attacks can shake the trust the people have in him because they know his works, they know his heart, and they know his sacrifices,” he added.

The stakeholders further warned those behind the smear campaign to desist from acts capable of creating unnecessary tension in the constituency, stressing that politics should be about development and not destruction.

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They also urged constituents to remain united and focused, noting that replacing tested leadership with uncertainty would be a costly political mistake.

“At a time when experience, capacity, and federal influence are needed most, continuity becomes a necessity.

Obubra/Etung deserves stability, progress, and strong representation at the National Assembly,” the coalition stated.

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The group ended by affirming that every attempt to politically sabotage an elected representative chosen by the people would fail, declaring that truth and performance would always outlive propaganda.