The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has assured Nigerians that there is currently no confirmed case of Hantavirus in the country despite recent international reports of infections linked to cruise ship travel. The agency gave the assurance in a public health advisory shared on its official X…...

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has assured Nigerians that there is currently no confirmed case of Hantavirus in the country despite recent international reports of infections linked to cruise ship travel.

The agency gave the assurance in a public health advisory shared on its official X handle, noting that the overall risk to the public remains low.

According to the NCDC, the advisory became necessary following reports of a Hantavirus cluster involving multiple countries connected to international cruise ship travel.

“At this time, there is NO confirmed case of Hantavirus in Nigeria, and the overall risk to the public remains low,” the agency stated.

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The NCDC explained that Hantaviruses are mainly carried by rodents and can spread to humans through contact with infected rodents, their saliva, urine, droppings or contaminated dust particles.

The agency listed symptoms associated with the disease to include fever, fatigue, body aches, headache, stomach-related complications and breathing difficulties in severe cases.

To prevent possible infection, the NCDC advised Nigerians to maintain clean environments, prevent rodent infestation, store food properly and dispose of waste safely.

It also urged the public to avoid contact with rodents and their droppings while maintaining regular hand hygiene.

The agency further disclosed that it is actively monitoring the situation and strengthening surveillance systems for emerging infectious diseases across the country.

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The NCDC urged Nigerians to rely on verified information from official public health authorities and avoid spreading misinformation.