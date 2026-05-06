The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has confirmed that three suspected cases of Hantavirus have been evacuated from a cruise ship for treatment. In a statement, Tedros said the patients were being transported to the Netherlands for medical care, in coordination with the WHO, the ship’s…...

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has confirmed that three suspected cases of Hantavirus have been evacuated from a cruise ship for treatment.

In a statement, Tedros said the patients were being transported to the Netherlands for medical care, in coordination with the WHO, the ship’s operator and national authorities from Cabo Verde, the United Kingdom, Spain and the Netherlands.

He added that the WHO is working closely with the vessel’s operators to monitor the health of both passengers and crew, while supporting countries in carrying out medical follow-up and evacuation where necessary.

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Monitoring processes have also been initiated for passengers still on board, as well as those who have already disembarked, in collaboration with relevant health authorities.

Despite the situation, the WHO maintained that the overall public health risk remains low, while expressing appreciation to all parties involved in managing the response.