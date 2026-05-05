President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with global investors in Paris, France, emphasising transparency and fiscal discipline, and explaining the rationale for the swift implementation of bold reforms. At the meeting, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, highlighted Nigeria’s strong GDP growth in…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with global investors in Paris, France, emphasising transparency and fiscal discipline, and explaining the rationale for the swift implementation of bold reforms.

At the meeting, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, highlighted Nigeria’s strong GDP growth in dollar terms in 2025.

He said Nigeria recorded 11.2% GDP growth in dollar terms last year, a record that reinforced the country’s ambition to achieve a $1 trillion economy in 2030.

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Oyedele emphasised the government’s near-term priorities of translating reforms into results for the Nigerian people. He also pledged to publish quarterly financial data.

The Director General of the Debt Management Office, Mrs Patience Oniha, assured investors of the government’s responsible approach to debt financing and its focus on sustainable debt management.

The investors were from Citibank and France’s Amundi, led by Valerie Baudson.

There were also BlueCrest, the Britain- and South Africa-based Ninety One, Kirkoswald Capital, Principal Finisterre, US groups Prudential Global Investment Management (PGIM) and Mesarete Capital.

President Tinubu, who left Nigeria on Sunday for a three-nation trip, said the economic reform program of his administration includes measures to remove economic distortions and stabilise macroeconomic indicators, laying the foundation for sustained inclusive growth.

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He said his government is committed to deepening reforms, enhancing transparency across the oil value chain, and implementing a multi-pronged security strategy, including police decentralisation and disrupting terrorist financing.

“The focus remains on policy stability and diligent execution to ensure these strategic shifts translate into concrete benefits for all Nigerians”, President Tinubu said.

Some of the investors who spoke at the meeting commended the government’s transformative reforms and expressed optimism about the Nigerian economy.

One of the investors asked President Tinubu about his post-2027 agenda.

He promised to strengthen fiscal discipline and transparency, and to deliver policy consistency.