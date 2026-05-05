President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, on the occasion of his birthday, praising his contributions to lawmaking and national development. In a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended Kalu’s…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, on the occasion of his birthday, praising his contributions to lawmaking and national development.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended Kalu’s leadership style, describing it as exemplary and impactful.

Tinubu noted that the Deputy Speaker has continued to distinguish himself through what he called intellect, patriotism, and a strong commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

The President also acknowledged Kalu’s role in promoting unity and collaboration within the House of Representatives, alongside his advocacy for policies aimed at improving governance, economic growth, and social cohesion across the country.

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“As you celebrate this special day, I pray for good health, wisdom, and strength in the discharge of your responsibilities to your people and to the nation at large.

“I wish you more years of impactful service to Nigeria and humanity,” the President said.