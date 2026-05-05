Reverend Julian Kyula of The Purpose Centre Church in Kenya has said that God instructed Apostle Femi Lazarus and his wife to settle in Kenya, describing their presence in the country as part of a divine realignment for a new phase of ministry. The statement came after Apostle Femi Lazarus…...

Reverend Julian Kyula of The Purpose Centre Church in Kenya has said that God instructed Apostle Femi Lazarus and his wife to settle in Kenya, describing their presence in the country as part of a divine realignment for a new phase of ministry.

The statement came after Apostle Femi Lazarus and his wife were received at the church on Tuesday, in a video shared on X by #AsakeGRN, where the Kenyan cleric welcomed them publicly and spoke about what he described as a prophetic season for Kenya.

He said, “I think it’s okay for me to say that God has put in Apostle and his wife’s heart at this season, it’s okay for me to say it or not yet, to be based in Kenya.”

Speaking on the altar during the visit, Apostle Femi Lazarus who is the founder of Light Nation Church, said he arrived in Kenya not just for a spiritual engagement but with a deeper sense of assignment and recognition of what he called a strategic spiritual space.

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He said, “I came this morning with my wife, and some of our pastors are there with us also, and we shared with Reverend the new instruction God gave to us, and he was one of the first persons I had to share that with.

“This morning we didn’t just come to listen to the word; we came recognising that this is not just a church but a gate.

“It is a very, very significant morning for us on this new phase of our assignment, and I said to myself, if I am going to a city and Pastor Poju is there, I must see him before I do anything.

“But thank God we have you here as one that not just that we hear from but we look up to also.”

He further appreciated Reverend Kyula for the reception, stressing that their visit was also about receiving spiritual direction and alignment rather than only ministering or listening.

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He said, “I believe that every grace needed to make a nation prosper is in the nation.

“There is nothing new or special that we have brought, and that’s why we have come here to receive this morning.

“So we want to really thank you for receiving us and we came and I have to say it in case you don’t want to do it.

“So I have to say it so I can put Reverend out there. We came this morning to be imperfect.

“We didn’t just come to hear the word, we came to be blessed here and launched forth here. I want to thank you once again for receiving us.”

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Responding, Reverend Julian Kyula said the visit was not ordinary, adding that it reflected what he described as a divine instruction concerning Apostle Femi Lazarus and his wife.

He also described the development as significant for the country, linking it to what he called a season of favour marked by global ministers positioning themselves in Kenya.

He said, “Kenya, Kenya, your time of favour has come. When you see global voices, global vessels that God is using in a generation, making a decision that this shall be a base, even if he said it’s for one week, it doesn’t matter.

“To me, this is as good as Kathryn Kuhlman saying she will be in Kenya for this season.

“This is as good as my brother Apostle Selman says, and if you listen to Apostle Selman, he says there’s one nation he wants to have a house in, Kenya. Kenya, do not miss your moment of visitation,” he added.