The African Union (AU) has expressed concern over renewed tensions in the Gulf region, warning that the development could trigger economic shocks across African countries already grappling with inflation and energy costs. In a statement issued by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and seen by…...

The African Union (AU) has expressed concern over renewed tensions in the Gulf region, warning that the development could trigger economic shocks across African countries already grappling with inflation and energy costs.

In a statement issued by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and seen by TVC News, on the organisation’s official X handle, the AU pointed to a fresh wave of drone and missile attacks attributed to Iran targeting neighbouring states, including the United Arab Emirates, alongside disruptions to maritime movement in the Strait of Hormuz.

The AU said the situation risks further destabilising the Gulf, a critical hub for global energy supply, with immediate implications for African economies.

“These developments risk further destabilising the region and have direct and serious repercussions on global energy markets. For African economies, the consequences are immediate, with rising fuel prices, increased inflationary pressures, and heightened economic vulnerability,” the statement read.

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Amid the rising tensions, the continental body called for restraint and adherence to international law, stressing the need to safeguard sovereignty and global shipping routes.

“The Chairperson calls for immediate de-escalation, the cessation of attacks against sovereign states, and full respect for freedom of navigation in accordance with international law. He further urges all parties to prioritize dialogue and diplomatic solutions.”

The AU reiterated its position on peaceful conflict resolution, noting that sustained instability in the Gulf could worsen economic conditions across Africa.

“The African Union reaffirms its commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and underscores the need to mitigate the economic impact of this crisis on African countries.”