The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has formally backed President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition, signing the presidential nomination form and describing it as a symbolic step toward consolidating ongoing reforms and national development. The endorsement, contained in a statement issued Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze,…...

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has formally backed President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition, signing the presidential nomination form and describing it as a symbolic step toward consolidating ongoing reforms and national development.

The endorsement, contained in a statement issued Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, frames the move as both political support and a vote of confidence in the administration’s policy direction.

Umahi described the nomination document as more than procedural paperwork, calling it a defining political milestone.

He said it represents “a defining moment in Nigeria’s ongoing development journey,” adding that it reflects “a collective commitment to continuity, stability, and the consolidation of gains recorded under the current administration.”

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Positioning his support around infrastructure delivery, the Works Minister pointed to ongoing road projects across the country as evidence of what he termed a reform-driven government focused on tangible outcomes.

According to him, “ongoing projects across the country are part of the administration’s resolve to deliver tangible results,” stressing that existing progress forms a base for broader national transformation.

He further argued that continuity in leadership is critical to sustaining development momentum, insisting that President Bola Tinubu remains central to that trajectory.

The minister added that the President is “well positioned to complete ongoing initiatives and further deepen development across all sectors.”

Umahi also made a case for political stability ahead of the next electoral cycle, urging public backing for the administration as it advances long-term national objectives.

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He stated that “consistent leadership is essential to achieving long-term national goals.”

Meanwhile, TVC News Online had earlier reported that the expression of interest and nomination forms for the President were purchased by James Faleke, a lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, on behalf of Tinubu.

Faleke, a key figure within the Tinubu political structure, collected the forms in Abuja after the process was officially opened by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the presidential and National Assembly elections for January 16, 2027, while governorship and State Assembly polls are scheduled for February 6, 2027.