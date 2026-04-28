President Bola Tinubu has obtained the Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Form of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The form was purchased on his behalf by the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Abiodun Faleke. READ ALSO: JUST IN: Jigawa APC Elders Buy N150m Nomination Forms for Tinubu, Gov Namadi…...

President Bola Tinubu has obtained the Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Form of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The form was purchased on his behalf by the lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Abiodun Faleke.

Faleke also secured nomination forms for Obafemi Hamzat, Idiat Adegbule, and himself.

The forms were presented to him by a delegation of the party’s National Working Committee led by Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Abubakar Dalori, alongside the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu.

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Other party leaders present included Hon. Duro Meseko, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Bawa Rijau, National Vice Chairman (North Central), and Dr. Mary Aliele, National Women Leader.

TVC News Online had late yesterday reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections, adjusting key internal deadlines for screening, primaries and appeals, while also announcing designated bank accounts for the purchase of nomination forms.

The notice, issued on Monday from the party’s National Secretariat, Buhari House, Abuja, was signed by the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, and separately confirmed by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

The party stated, “In accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2026, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby releases its revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Elections.”

According to the schedule, the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms will run from April 25 to May 2, 2026, while the submission of completed forms closes on May 4, 2026.

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The party further stated, “House of Assembly — N1,000,000 (Expression of Interest) and N5,000,000 (Nomination). House of Representatives — N1,000,000 and N9,000,000. Senate — N3,000,000 and N17,000,000. Governorship — N10,000,000 and N40,000,000. Presidential — N30,000,000 and N70,000,000. Female aspirants, youth and physically challenged aspirants are to pay for the Expression of Interest and 50 per cent of the prescribed Nomination fees for each position.”