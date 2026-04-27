The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections, adjusting key internal deadlines for screening, primaries and appeals, while also announcing designated bank accounts for the purchase of nomination forms. The notice, issued on Monday from the party’s National Secretariat,…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections, adjusting key internal deadlines for screening, primaries and appeals, while also announcing designated bank accounts for the purchase of nomination forms.

The notice, issued on Monday from the party’s National Secretariat, Buhari House, Abuja, was signed by the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, and separately confirmed by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

The party stated, “In accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2026, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby releases its revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Elections.”

According to the schedule, the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms will run from April 25 to May 2, 2026, while the submission of completed forms closes on May 4, 2026.

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Screening of aspirants is scheduled for May 6 to May 9, 2026, covering State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, governorship and presidential aspirants in phases.

The party added, “Screening appeals: State House of Assembly and House of Representatives — Tuesday, 12th to Wednesday, 13th May, 2026.”

Primary elections are expected to begin on May 15, 2026, starting with House of Representatives contests, followed by Senate, State Houses of Assembly, governorship and presidential primaries, and concluding on May 23, 2026.

The APC also published the cost of nomination forms for various elective offices.

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It stated, “House of Assembly — N1,000,000 (Expression of Interest) and N5,000,000 (Nomination). House of Representatives — N1,000,000 and N9,000,000. Senate — N3,000,000 and N17,000,000. Governorship — N10,000,000 and N40,000,000. Presidential — N30,000,000 and N70,000,000. Female aspirants, youth and physically challenged aspirants are to pay for the Expression of Interest and 50 per cent of the prescribed Nomination fees for each position.”

The party directed that all payments be made into designated accounts, stating.

The revised timetable comes as political parties intensify preparations for the 2027 general elections in line with constitutional provisions and INEC guidelines, with the APC saying the adjustments are aimed at improving coordination and ensuring smoother conduct of its nationwide primaries.