Proceedings in the alleged coup trial of six defendants at the Federal High Court Abuja were conducted behind closed doors on Monday after journalists were barred from the courtroom on the orders of the presiding judge.

Reporters who arrived early and secured seats in Court 6 were asked to vacate the room shortly before the sitting began.

Court officials, backed by security personnel, informed them that Justice Joyce Abdulmalik had directed that journalists should not be allowed into the courtroom.

Despite protests by some journalists, who argued that the case was of public interest and that no formal order had been issued restricting media coverage, the officials insisted they were acting on the judge’s instructions.

The journalists were subsequently escorted out, and the courtroom doors were locked before proceedings commenced.

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The six defendants — Major General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana (rtd), Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor (rtd), Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni, and Abdulkadir Sani — are facing a 13-count charge bordering on treason, terrorism, and money laundering.

According to the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/206/2026, the defendants are accused of conspiring to levy war against the Nigerian state and attempting to overawe the President.

The prosecution also alleged that they had prior knowledge of a planned treasonable act involving another suspect but failed to report it to authorities.

The alleged offences are said to contravene provisions of the Criminal Code, with penalties including severe sanctions upon conviction.