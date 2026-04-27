Mohammed Tajudeen, the Principal and Proprietor of Daarulkitab Islamic Training Centre in Zariagi, Kogi State, where bandits abducted 25 victims, has explained that the students reported as rescued actually escaped. Mohammed Tajudeen, Principal and Proprietor of Daarulkitab Islamic Training Centre in Zariagi, Kogi State, has said the students reported as…...

Mohammed Tajudeen, the Principal and Proprietor of Daarulkitab Islamic Training Centre in Zariagi, Kogi State, where bandits abducted 25 victims, has explained that the students reported as rescued actually escaped.

Mohammed Tajudeen, Principal and Proprietor of Daarulkitab Islamic Training Centre in Zariagi, Kogi State, has said the students reported as rescued following the abduction of 25 victims actually escaped.

An attack on the school occurred late Sunday, April 26, 2026, when suspected gunmen stormed the premises, abducting 23 pupils and the wife of the proprietor.

The Kogi State Government, in a statement on Monday, confirmed an attack on an orphanage and school facility in Zariagi, along the Kabba Junction axis of Lokoja, describing the incident as unfortunate and preventable.

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The development was disclosed in a Monday statement by the Kogi state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, who disclosed that 15 of the abducted pupils have been rescued following the swift intervention of security agencies.

Also, the Kogi State Police Command, in a later update, disclosed that 17 of the pupils were successfully rescued.

However, speaking to Journalists during the on-spot assessment, the Principal, Tajudeen, said, “Those who are available now ran away when the kidnappers came; they were not rescued, but they escaped; they hid inside the bush.”

Reacting to the statement by the Commission of Information that Dahallukitab Group of Schools was not registered, Tajudeen said, “The school is registered with CAC and the Ministry of Women Affairs, I have the document to back our registration. The Darul Kitab was registered separately.”

Tajudeen further explained that the kidnapper abducted 7 students and 2 matrons.

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The Police also confirmed that the two women, who are the wives of the school principal, were taken to an unknown destination.

TVC News gathered that the attackers reportedly stormed the school and orphanage on Sunday night, shooting sporadically to scare residents and security operatives.

The proprietor, parents and residents of the community are appealing to the government to secure the release of the remaining kidnapped victims.