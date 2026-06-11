President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will deliver a nationwide broadcast on Friday as part of activities marking the 2026 Democracy Day celebration. The announcement was made in a statement on Thursday, June 11 by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. According to the statement, the presidential address…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will deliver a nationwide broadcast on Friday as part of activities marking the 2026 Democracy Day celebration.

The announcement was made in a statement on Thursday, June 11 by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the presidential address will be transmitted at 7:00 a.m. through the networks of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria.

The presidency directed all television and radio stations across the country to hook onto the NTA and Radio Nigeria networks to carry the broadcast live.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democracy Day is observed annually in Nigeria to commemorate the country’s democratic journey and honour the struggles that culminated in the restoration of civilian rule.