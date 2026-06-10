President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Abuja into a modern capital city that reflects Nigeria’s aspirations and growing population, saying infrastructure development remains central to that vision. The President made the pledge on Wednesday while commissioning the completed Arterial Road N5 in the Federal Capital…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Abuja into a modern capital city that reflects Nigeria’s aspirations and growing population, saying infrastructure development remains central to that vision.

The President made the pledge on Wednesday while commissioning the completed Arterial Road N5 in the Federal Capital Territory, describing the project as evidence of his government’s resolve to end the era of abandoned projects and improve connectivity, investment, and economic growth in the nation’s capital.

According to a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, the President, who was represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, commissioned the full-scope development of Arterial Road N5, Obafemi Awolowo Way, connecting Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III in Dape District, Abuja.

He said, “Infrastructure is the measure by which every civilised nation announces its seriousness. No capital can carry the weight of national ambition if its arteries are blocked by neglect, excuses, and abandoned promises.”

The Nigerian leader assured that his administration remains determined to transform Abuja into a capital city capable of matching the ambitions of the federation and serving as a model of planned urban development.

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“We will never rest until we have made the Federal Capital Territory not only a functional seat of government, but a capital worthy of our federation, our growing population, and the dreams that brought Abuja into being,” he added.

President Tinubu noted that the road infrastructure inherited by his administration required sustained intervention, pointing out that the government has maintained continuity in construction and rehabilitation efforts without interruption.

“There has been no break, no pause, and no retreat in the construction and rehabilitation of the roads we inherited. That is why we have ended the tradition of abandoned projects and restored faith in the power of government to finish what it starts,” he maintained.

Speaking specifically on the Dape District section of Arterial Road N5, the President said the project was conceived, funded, and completed under the current administration following its award to Julius Berger with a fifteen-month execution timeline after its flag-off in October 2024.

He said the completion of the project demonstrates a deliberate departure from a culture in which public infrastructure became trapped in prolonged delays and repeated budget cycles.

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“In the past, projects like this became permanent budget items with ten or fifteen years of excuses. Under this administration, that era is over,” he stated.

The President also commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for driving infrastructure execution across the capital city and praised the contractor for delivering according to expectations.

“The Honourable Minister has shown what happens when political will meets accountability. We fund projects to see results, not to hear explanations for failure,” he said.

The President described the newly completed road as more than a transport corridor, noting that it serves as an economic asset capable of improving mobility and reducing productivity losses associated with congestion.

For years, he said, Life Camp Junction represented a major traffic bottleneck that imposed significant time and economic costs on residents and businesses.

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“With the completion of this N5 corridor, we are delivering the seamless district connectivity envisioned in the Abuja Master Plan,” he said.

According to the President, the corridor now creates faster connections across Dape, Karmo, Gwarinpa I, Kado, Idu, and Mbora while also improving access to the Idu Industrial District.

President Tinubu, however, stressed that infrastructure sustainability requires shared responsibility between government and citizens.

Calling on residents and businesses benefiting from the development, he urged greater compliance with tax obligations and land-related payments to strengthen the capacity of the FCT Administration to deliver more projects.

The President also appealed to traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents to protect public infrastructure and prevent vandalism.

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Earlier, the Minister of the FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, applauded President Tinubu’s support for improving the state of infrastructure in the FCT, particularly in the satellite towns, and taking governance closer to the people of the territory, urging more support for the administration.

He said the pace and state of development in satellite towns and communities under the Tinubu administration was unprecedented and the most visible evidence of the Renewed Hope Agenda in the FCT.

On her part, the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmud, also thanked President Tinubu for his visionary leadership and support for the implementation of critical infrastructure projects in the FCT over the past three years.

She applauded Vice President Shettima’s steadfast commitment and support for the developmental initiatives and people-oriented projects in the FCT and across the country.

For his part, the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Administration, Engr Richard Yunana Dauda, said the completion and inauguration of the current phase of the road project adds to the list of impactful projects completed under the Tinubu administration and will significantly improve the state of road infrastructure in the territory, particularly connecting adjoining towns and communities in the FCT.

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Also present at the event were federal legislators and top officials of the FCT administration, among others.