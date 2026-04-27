The United States (US) has warned that visa overstays by Nigerian travellers can deny future opportunities for other aspiring applicants. The United States embassy had earlier in February stated that compliance would help protect visa access for students and business travellers. In a reminder statement posted on its official X…...

The United States (US) has warned that visa overstays by Nigerian travellers can deny future opportunities for other aspiring applicants.

The United States embassy had earlier in February stated that compliance would help protect visa access for students and business travellers.

In a reminder statement posted on its official X handle on Monday, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria advised that strengthening compliance helps protect visa access for students, business travellers, and families who travel responsibly.

The statement reads, “#Reminder: Visa overstays by Nigerian travellers can affect opportunities for their fellow citizens. Strengthening compliance helps protect access for students, business travellers, and families who travel responsibly. If you are aware of visa fraud, please report it to AbujaFPU@state.gov or LagosFPU@state.gov”