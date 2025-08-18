The United States Mission in Nigeria has announced that all non-immigrant visa applicants must now provide details of their social media accounts from the past five years....

In a statement on Monday, the embassy said applicants are required to disclose usernames or handles from every platform used within the period when completing the DS-160 visa application form.

“Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form. Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit,” the statement read.

The mission warned that omitting such information could result in visa denial and render applicants ineligible for future visas.

The DS-160 is the standard online form required for most US non-immigrant visas, including temporary business (B-1), tourism (B-2), student visas (F and M), and work-related categories such as the H-1B.

The embassy said the move is part of broader efforts to strengthen national security. It follows earlier measures requiring international student applicants to make their social media accounts public for background checks.

In July, applicants for F, M, and J visas were also directed to adjust privacy settings to allow US authorities unrestricted access.

While Washington insists the new rules are designed to enhance security, they come amid repeated US criticism of governments accused of clamping down on free speech online.

Earlier this month, US Ambassador to Nigeria Richard Mills stressed that the visa policy changes are not intended to punish Nigerians but to improve security checks and service delivery.