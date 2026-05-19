The Defence Headquarters has dismissed claims suggesting the existence of a terrorist base in Nigeria’s South-West, describing recent reports as misleading and capable of causing unnecessary panic. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, extended condolences to families affected by the recent attack on…...

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed claims suggesting the existence of a terrorist base in Nigeria’s South-West, describing recent reports as misleading and capable of causing unnecessary panic.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, extended condolences to families affected by the recent attack on schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, where several pupils and teachers were abducted.

Oluyede described the incident as “callous and reprehensible,” assuring that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are deploying all necessary resources to secure the safe and unconditional release of the victims.

Addressing speculation about terrorist presence in the region, the Defence Headquarters stated that the attack was an isolated criminal act and does not indicate the establishment of any structured insurgent base in the South-West.

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The military noted that a prior clearance operation in the Old Oyo National Park had significantly degraded the operational capacity of criminal elements in the area, adding that current intelligence does not support claims of any entrenched terrorist network.

It cautioned against exaggerating the capabilities of criminal groups, warning that such narratives could embolden perpetrators and heighten public anxiety.

The Defence Headquarters further disclosed that troops are actively conducting search-and-rescue operations within forest corridors, having made contact with the suspects in recent days. It said forces have since regrouped and intensified efforts in collaboration with other security agencies.

According to the statement, the military is also working closely with local communities to gather intelligence, describing public cooperation as critical to ongoing operations.

The Armed Forces reiterated its commitment to restoring peace in the South-West, vowing to rescue all abducted victims, dismantle criminal networks, and ensure lasting security across the region.