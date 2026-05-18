Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has formally distanced himself from the purported consensus arrangement announced within the All Progressives Congress (APC) that named Senator Patrick Ndubueze as the consensus candidate for the Imo North (Okigwe Zone) Senatorial Primary Election. In a statement released through his media office, Senator Araraume emphasized that he…...

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has formally distanced himself from the purported consensus arrangement announced within the All Progressives Congress (APC) that named Senator Patrick Ndubueze as the consensus candidate for the Imo North (Okigwe Zone) Senatorial Primary Election.

In a statement released through his media office, Senator Araraume emphasized that he was neither consulted nor involved in any meeting, negotiation, or decision-making process that led to the announcement of Senator Ndubueze as a consensus flagbearer.

He described the move as unilateral, non-inclusive, and inconsistent with democratic norms, noting that it does not reflect the collective will of APC stakeholders across the six local government areas of the zone.

Senator Araraume reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to transparent, credible, and participatory primaries, stressing that the people of Imo North deserve a process that respects internal democracy and allows delegates and party members to freely choose their preferred candidate.

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“At no time was I part of any discussion or agreement to adopt a consensus candidate. Any such claim is false, misleading, and unacceptable. Imo North has a proud tradition of democratic engagement, and I stand firmly for a free and fair contest,”

— Senator Ifeanyi Araraume

He further noted that attempts to impose a candidate under the guise of consensus risk deepening divisions within the party and undermining its electoral prospects.

As the APC prepares for its senatorial primary election, Senator Araraume called on party members, delegates, and supporters to remain calm, focused, and committed to due process.

He reiterated his readiness to participate fully in a legitimate primary election conducted in accordance with party guidelines and the Electoral Act.