The federal government has open its case against popular blogger and social media influencer Justice Chidebere also known as Justice crack before the federal high court Abuja. The federal government called its first written Uruntu Douglas an investigator with the DSS. Mr Douglas told the court that he took the…...

The federal government has open its case against popular blogger and social media influencer Justice Chidebere also known as Justice crack before the federal high court Abuja.

The federal government called its first written Uruntu Douglas an investigator with the DSS.

Mr Douglas told the court that he took the extrajudicial statement of the defendant when he was transferred to their custody by the Nigeria Army intelligence defense corp.

He noted that the Mr Crack gave his statement voluntarily and data was extracted from his phone which includes pictures he received from some soldiers who decried their welfare which he posted on his instagram, facebook, X ,YouTube and TikTok account.

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Pages of these account were tendered and admitted as exhibit

Counsel to the defendant however objected to the tendering of the a flash drive and well as the defendants phone as they have not been furnished with the content of these devices

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik adjourned for continuation of trial, but moved to the hearing of the bail application filed by Mr Crack.

Counsel to Mr Crack moved his bail application by praying the court to admit the defendant to bail, during the pendency of his trial.

He noted that the alleged offence of the defendant is bailable and at the discretion of the court.

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The defendant he further noted had conducted himself well in detention and needs to prepare for his defense.

The prosecution however objected to the application for bail by filing a counter affidavit.

Praying the court to refuse the defendants application