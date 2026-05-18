A senatorial aspirant for Imo East, also known as Owerri Senatorial District, Belusochukwu Enwere, has withdrawn from the contest following consultations with his supporters, political associates, and leaders of the All Progressives Congress. In a statement announcing his decision, Enwere said the withdrawal was in the interest of peace, unity,…...

A senatorial aspirant for Imo East, also known as Owerri Senatorial District, Belusochukwu Enwere, has withdrawn from the contest following consultations with his supporters, political associates, and leaders of the All Progressives Congress.

In a statement announcing his decision, Enwere said the withdrawal was in the interest of peace, unity, and the continued progress of the party.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma for their support and the opportunity given to him throughout the electoral process.

Enwere also reaffirmed his commitment to the development of the Owerri Senatorial District and pledged to work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress in the 2027 general election.