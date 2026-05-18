Three aspirants for the Imo North Senatorial District known as Okigwe have withdrawn from the race in support of Senator Patrick Ndubueze ahead of the 2027 general election. The aspirants announced their decision after submitting their letters of withdrawal to the Imo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Austin…...

Three aspirants for the Imo North Senatorial District known as Okigwe have withdrawn from the race in support of Senator Patrick Ndubueze ahead of the 2027 general election.

The aspirants announced their decision after submitting their letters of withdrawal to the Imo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Austin Onyedebelu.

Speaking on behalf of the group, one of the aspirants, Loungers Anyanwu, said the decision was taken in the interest of peace, unity, and political stability in the senatorial zone.

Anyanwu noted that the aspirants resolved to support what he described as a formidable candidate capable of leading the party to victory in the 2027 senatorial election.

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Reacting to the development, the Imo State APC Chairman, Austin Onyedebelu, commended the aspirants for their decision, describing it as a step towards strengthening cohesion and unity within the party in Imo North.