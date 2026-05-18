The Federal High court sitting in Abuja has has granted bail to Justice Chidebere also known as Justice Crack in the sum of N5million and One surety in like sum. Ruling on the bail application filed by Mr Crack Justice Abdulmalik held that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction…...

The Federal High court sitting in Abuja has has granted bail to Justice Chidebere also known as Justice Crack in the sum of N5million and One surety in like sum.

Ruling on the bail application filed by Mr Crack Justice Abdulmalik held that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court at a fixed address for at least four years and must deposit proof of residence, either through a tenancy agreement or certificate of occupancy, at the court registry.

The surety is also required to be a federal civil servant not below grade level fifteen, with evidence of at least three months’ salary, a letter of authentication from the immediate head of department, as well as proof of pensionable employment.

The court further directed that the surety must depose to an affidavit of means, submit a recent passport photograph, while the defendant is to deposit his international passport with the court.