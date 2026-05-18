The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Jigawa State adopts a consensus arrangement for all its House of Representatives primaries, as the party produces candidates across the eleven federal constituencies without conducting direct elections. The development comes at a time when the PDP is working to rebuild its strength and restore…...

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Jigawa State adopts a consensus arrangement for all its House of Representatives primaries, as the party produces candidates across the eleven federal constituencies without conducting direct elections.

The development comes at a time when the PDP is working to rebuild its strength and restore public confidence following months of leadership disputes and legal battles at the national level.

Political analysts say the party’s decision to adopt consensus candidates in Jigawa may be part of wider efforts to promote unity, avoid internal divisions, and reposition itself ahead of future national elections.

Party executives, members of the state electoral committee, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security personnel monitor the exercise held peacefully across the state.

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Unlike the direct primary elections conducted by some political parties, the PDP settles for affirmation and consensus, a move party leaders describe as part of efforts to maintain unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Political observers say the emergence of consensus candidates may reduce internal disputes and strengthen party cohesion, especially at a time when political alignments continue to shift across the country.

Among the candidates affirmed are Rt. Hon. Isah Idris for Gwaram Federal Constituency, Hon. Yakubu Danmaliki for Birnin Kudu and Buji, and Hon. Nasiru Umar Roni for Kazaure, Roni, Gwiwa and Yankwashi Federal Constituency.

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Others include Engineer Rabiu Haruna for Babura and Garki, Munnir Garba Turmi for Mallam Madori and Kaugama, Hon. Umar Danjani for Hadejia, Auyo and Kafin Hausa, as well as Hon. Dahiru Madawaki for Dutse and Kiyawa Federal Constituency.

The remaining candidates are Hon. Isyaku Danjuma for Jahun and Miga, Hon. Ali Diginsa for Birniwa, Guri and Kirikasamma, and Hon. Surajo Garba Ringim for Ringim and Taura Federal Constituency.

The peaceful conduct of the exercise is also seen as a test of the party’s internal stability as political activities gradually build up toward the next electoral cycle.

For many party supporters, the consensus arrangement is expected to strengthen reconciliation efforts and help the PDP focus on issue-based campaigns in Jigawa State.