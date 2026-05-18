The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the list of Senatorial aspirants not cleared to participate in the Party’s forthcoming Senate Primary Elections. The party in statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the aspirants were not cleared for a variety of reasons. https://x.com/OfficialAPCNg/status/2056321521010778568/photo/2 The screening exercise…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the list of Senatorial aspirants not cleared to participate in the Party’s forthcoming Senate Primary Elections.

The party in statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the aspirants were not cleared for a variety of reasons.

https://x.com/OfficialAPCNg/status/2056321521010778568/photo/2

The screening exercise according to Mr Morka was conducted by the Party’s designated committees in line with established procedures and guidelines.

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The list of those not cleared by the party includes Ben Murray Bruce, a former Serving senator from Bayelsa State know for his common sense posts in his years as a Senator.

Others on the list are former Presidential aspirant under the APC, Jack Tein Rich, Senator Ekpeyong Asuquo, younger brother to late former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Wasiu Adegboyega Ajimobi and 43 Others.