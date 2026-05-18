Ahead of the Lagos State House of Assembly primary election for Surulere Constituency 1 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), an aspirant, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, has revealed that other aspirants have stepped down for her, with the exception of the incumbent, Desmond Elliot. Odunuga-Bakare made this known on…...

Ahead of the Lagos State House of Assembly primary election for Surulere Constituency 1 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), an aspirant, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, has revealed that other aspirants have stepped down for her, with the exception of the incumbent, Desmond Elliot.

Odunuga-Bakare made this known on Sunday as she formally announced her bid for the Lagos State House of Assembly seat.

She revealed that the politicking up to this point had been intense between her and the incumbent, who has insisted on participating in the primary scheduled for Wednesday.

Odunuga-Bakare said, “Quite a lot of politicking went on between the incumbent and me. We had about five or six people who were contesting as well. But the others stepped down and are supporting me now. They are all here.

“The only person who didn’t succumb and insists on going to the primary is Honourable Desmond Elliot. I wish him all the best, and I wish myself luck too, and I’m praying that on Wednesday, I’m the one who emerges as the candidate for the Lagos State Assembly, Surulere Constituency 1.”

Speaking to APC members in her constituency, she assured them of their security on the day of the primary and urged them to come out to vote.

She said, “My word to the people of Surulere is that they should come out to vote on Wednesday. The election will be free and fair because they have been going about telling people not to come out to vote. I assure the people of Surulere that there will be maximum security.

“I’m also pleading with the people of Surulere that whoever emerges, whether it is me or not, should be supported, and we should work for that person.

“In the last polls, I lost to the incumbent. I’m here today at the wish of the people of Surulere.”

Meanwhile, Desmond Elliot, in a video on his X handle on Sunday, raised the alarm over the removal of his security and alleged intimidation of his supporters.