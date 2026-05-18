Veteran broadcaster Frank Edoho has stated that he does not want his death to be connected to any woman, regardless of the relationship involved. Edoho said this over the weekend in an interview with the YouTube channel Outside The Box, uploaded on Saturday, where he expressed hopes of leaving the…...

Veteran broadcaster Frank Edoho has stated that he does not want his death to be connected to any woman, regardless of the relationship involved.

Edoho said this over the weekend in an interview with the YouTube channel Outside The Box, uploaded on Saturday, where he expressed hopes of leaving the world with peace of mind and the satisfaction of knowing he positively impacted the lives of others, rather than living with regrets or unresolved pain.

This declaration comes days after his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, went public with explosive allegations of infidelity, abuse and financial recklessness against him. Edoho had earlier revealed that his method of expressing displeasure with his wife was to keep malice and went on to make claims of infidelity against her, too.

Speaking on male vulnerability, silent suffering and how he wants to be remembered when he dies, Edoho said, “I don’t want to go to the gates of heaven and they ask me what killed me and they say it’s a woman. Whether that woman be my daughter, my wife, my mother, I don’t want that. I don’t want that to be my way out of this portal.

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“I want to die with a smile on my face, saying that all the people I met, I tried to put a smile on their face, and to have the only regret that I wish I did more good. Not that I wish I had more time, that’s all.

His estranged wife, Sandra, had published a lengthy Instagram post days earlier, accusing him of sustained infidelity during their marriage, naming several women she alleged he was romantically involved with.

She also accused him of emotional abuse, financial recklessness with her money, and pressuring her to abort their second child.

Edoho had responded separately with his own account of events, alleging that it was Sandra who had been unfaithful, and claiming she had an affair with a popular singer.

The broadcaster had gained national fame hosting the Nigerian edition of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.