The Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, has directed commanders and senior officers of the Nigerian Army to consistently reassess and strengthen operational strategies in response to the country’s changing security threats. Shaibu gave the directive on Monday while opening the Chief of Army Staff First Bi-Annual Conference 2026 in…...

The Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, has directed commanders and senior officers of the Nigerian Army to consistently reassess and strengthen operational strategies in response to the country’s changing security threats.

Shaibu gave the directive on Monday while opening the Chief of Army Staff First Bi-Annual Conference 2026 in Abuja, where military leaders gathered to evaluate ongoing operations and review security strategies nationwide.

The Army Chief said Nigeria’s security landscape had become more complicated, warning that the tactics employed by terrorists, bandits and other criminal groups were constantly evolving.

He stressed that military operations could no longer depend entirely on traditional approaches, insisting that the Army must remain proactive and adaptable to effectively combat emerging threats.

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“The evolving security environment demands that we continuously review and improve our operational strategies to remain ahead of those threatening the peace and stability of our country,” he said.

“We must remain proactive, resilient and innovative in addressing these security challenges.”

Shaibu explained that the conference was organised to critically examine operational realities across various theatres of operation and develop practical solutions capable of addressing current and future threats.

According to him, commanders and senior officers were expected to assess existing operational methods and identify areas requiring strategic reforms and tactical adjustments.

The COAS also emphasised the need for stronger collaboration among security agencies, noting that Nigeria’s security challenges could not be tackled effectively without improved synergy, intelligence sharing and coordinated operations.

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He further highlighted the importance of mission-focused and realistic training programmes, saying troop preparedness remained essential to operational success.

Shaibu disclosed that Army Headquarters had continued to prioritise training, logistics and operational capability development to strengthen the force and improve combat readiness.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to building a highly responsive and combat-ready force capable of confronting contemporary security threats decisively.

The Army Chief also stressed the importance of discipline and strict compliance with rules of engagement, noting that professionalism among troops had helped improve civil-military relations and boosted the Army’s image both locally and internationally.

He urged officers and soldiers to continue upholding the values of discipline, loyalty, courage and selfless service in all operations.

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Shaibu further challenged participants at the conference to contribute meaningful ideas and practical recommendations toward addressing the nation’s security concerns.

He assured Nigerians that the Army would sustain collaboration with other security agencies to safeguard lives and property across the country.

The COAS expressed optimism that deliberations at the conference would further strengthen the Army’s ability to effectively carry out its constitutional responsibilities.